1976 South Linden Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Available Now. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying this link to your web browser: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery ! SS appliances, washer/dryer, beautiful wood flooring, bathroom updates, granite, and more kitchen updated etc! Eat-in kitchen. 2 living areas. Open concept main level with wood fireplace. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a private patio and yard surrounded by mature trees! Finished lower level with family room and a private bedroom with access to the backyard and an attached full bath. Lots of storage. Master bedrm w/ private 3/4 bath. 3 bedrm up/1 lower level. Oversized 1 car garage. Energy efficient house. High rated Bradley Elementry and Rocky Mountian Expeditionary Learning Schools (K-12) nearby. Less than 1/2 mile to shops/dining! Surrounding: Cook park with Cherry Creek trail! Tenant responsible for utilities &amp; snow/leaf care. Short term lease only until March 15.