Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1976 South Linden Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1976 South Linden Court

1976 South Linden Court · No Longer Available
Location

1976 South Linden Court, Denver, CO 80224
Virginia Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Available Now. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying this link to your web browser: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery ! SS appliances, washer/dryer, beautiful wood flooring, bathroom updates, granite, and more kitchen updated etc! Eat-in kitchen. 2 living areas. Open concept main level with wood fireplace. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a private patio and yard surrounded by mature trees! Finished lower level with family room and a private bedroom with access to the backyard and an attached full bath. Lots of storage. Master bedrm w/ private 3/4 bath. 3 bedrm up/1 lower level. Oversized 1 car garage. Energy efficient house. High rated Bradley Elementry and Rocky Mountian Expeditionary Learning Schools (K-12) nearby. Less than 1/2 mile to shops/dining! Surrounding: Cook park with Cherry Creek trail! Tenant responsible for utilities &amp;amp; snow/leaf care. Short term lease only until March 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 South Linden Court have any available units?
1976 South Linden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1976 South Linden Court have?
Some of 1976 South Linden Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 South Linden Court currently offering any rent specials?
1976 South Linden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 South Linden Court pet-friendly?
No, 1976 South Linden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1976 South Linden Court offer parking?
Yes, 1976 South Linden Court offers parking.
Does 1976 South Linden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1976 South Linden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 South Linden Court have a pool?
No, 1976 South Linden Court does not have a pool.
Does 1976 South Linden Court have accessible units?
No, 1976 South Linden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 South Linden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1976 South Linden Court does not have units with dishwashers.

