1971 S Dahlia St

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Very well maintained ranch style solid brick home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. *Open the front door to a large open area for the living room and kitchen table area. A large backyard plenty of room for dogs to run around. Back patio is covered to enjoy the outdoors when it is raining outside. Double Paned Windows * Nice size rooms* Hardwood Floors Finished basement, laundry is located in the basement. Very central location. Located walking distance to Ash Grove Park. Ellis Elementary School and Highline Academy are just minutes away. A variety of food options are located less than a 5 minute drive away. Easy access to I-25 and Colorado Boulevard.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds