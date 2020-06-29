All apartments in Denver
1971 S Dahlia St

1971 South Dahlia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1971 South Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very well maintained ranch style solid brick home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. *Open the front door to a large open area for the living room and kitchen table area. A large backyard plenty of room for dogs to run around. Back patio is covered to enjoy the outdoors when it is raining outside. Double Paned Windows * Nice size rooms* Hardwood Floors Finished basement, laundry is located in the basement. Very central location. Located walking distance to Ash Grove Park. Ellis Elementary School and Highline Academy are just minutes away. A variety of food options are located less than a 5 minute drive away. Easy access to I-25 and Colorado Boulevard.

**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1971 S Dahlia St have any available units?
1971 S Dahlia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1971 S Dahlia St have?
Some of 1971 S Dahlia St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1971 S Dahlia St currently offering any rent specials?
1971 S Dahlia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1971 S Dahlia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1971 S Dahlia St is pet friendly.
Does 1971 S Dahlia St offer parking?
No, 1971 S Dahlia St does not offer parking.
Does 1971 S Dahlia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1971 S Dahlia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1971 S Dahlia St have a pool?
No, 1971 S Dahlia St does not have a pool.
Does 1971 S Dahlia St have accessible units?
No, 1971 S Dahlia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1971 S Dahlia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1971 S Dahlia St does not have units with dishwashers.
