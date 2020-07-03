All apartments in Denver
195 Jackson St
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:50 PM

195 Jackson St

195 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

195 Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8fdebe073 ---- HUGE 2 Bedroom Apartment located in the Cherry Creek neighborhood with FREE WiFi! 195 Jackson #31 SEPTEMBER 10TH!! Contact us: Leasing I 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com -Free WiFi -Hardwood Floors -Cherry Creek Bike Path close by -Over 400 shops, restaurants, and small businesses within short walk 195 Jackson Street 12-Month Lease $1440 Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, WIFI and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $600 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Thank you very much for your time and interest! If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (195 Jackson). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact us: Leasing I 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the finished renovations and may not be the exact unit, although they are similar.* ** Square footage is approximate** Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, Two Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bed, 2 BD, 2 BR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Jackson St have any available units?
195 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 Jackson St have?
Some of 195 Jackson St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
195 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 195 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 195 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 195 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 195 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 195 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 195 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.

