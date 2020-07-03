195 Jackson St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8fdebe073 ---- HUGE 2 Bedroom Apartment located in the Cherry Creek neighborhood with FREE WiFi! 195 Jackson #31 SEPTEMBER 10TH!! Contact us: Leasing I 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com -Free WiFi -Hardwood Floors -Cherry Creek Bike Path close by -Over 400 shops, restaurants, and small businesses within short walk 195 Jackson Street 12-Month Lease $1440 Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, WIFI and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $600 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Thank you very much for your time and interest! If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (195 Jackson). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact us: Leasing I 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the finished renovations and may not be the exact unit, although they are similar.* ** Square footage is approximate** Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, Two Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bed, 2 BD, 2 BR