All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1937 Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1937 Park Ave
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

1937 Park Ave

1937 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1937 Park Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated and Clean! 2 bed / 1 bath - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 918 sf property. Offered at $1675 per month with $1675 security deposit. Very private and includes fenced in courtyard area that is perfect for grilling or entertaining guests. Property is close to Denver Zoo, Coors Field, I-25, shopping, resturants, and downtown area. New carpet and paint throughout, updated appliances, includes washer & dryer and a bonus room in finished basement. One reserved parking spot available with additional on street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets on a case-by-case basis with additional non refundable deposit.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura

(RLNE4751981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Park Ave have any available units?
1937 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 Park Ave have?
Some of 1937 Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1937 Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1937 Park Ave offers parking.
Does 1937 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1937 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1937 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1937 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University