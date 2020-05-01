All apartments in Denver
1895 South Logan Street
1895 South Logan Street

1895 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1895 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Completely remodeled 1913 Bungalow in the heart of Platt Park with the option to Airbnb your basement! Landlord approved! Great opportunity to live nearly rent free! The top floor boasts an open kitchen/dining room/living room floor plan with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinetry, and quartz countertops. There are 2 beds + den and a fully remodeled bathroom. The lower level has its own private entrance with 2 conforming bedrooms, full bath and kitchen and laundry room. Rent the lower level out with Airbnb and you could nearly live rent free! Maintenance free yard with artificial grass - save on water bills! Two car detached garage with large back yard. This is a great opportunity and it won't last long! Washer/dryer in unit. AC also in house!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1895-s-logan-st-denver-co-80210-usa/cce2aeba-ce15-4cba-96f2-47a27ef609f4

(RLNE5308087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1895 South Logan Street have any available units?
1895 South Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1895 South Logan Street have?
Some of 1895 South Logan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1895 South Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1895 South Logan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1895 South Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1895 South Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1895 South Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1895 South Logan Street offers parking.
Does 1895 South Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1895 South Logan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1895 South Logan Street have a pool?
No, 1895 South Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1895 South Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 1895 South Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1895 South Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1895 South Logan Street has units with dishwashers.
