1895 South Logan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Completely remodeled 1913 Bungalow in the heart of Platt Park with the option to Airbnb your basement! Landlord approved! Great opportunity to live nearly rent free! The top floor boasts an open kitchen/dining room/living room floor plan with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinetry, and quartz countertops. There are 2 beds + den and a fully remodeled bathroom. The lower level has its own private entrance with 2 conforming bedrooms, full bath and kitchen and laundry room. Rent the lower level out with Airbnb and you could nearly live rent free! Maintenance free yard with artificial grass - save on water bills! Two car detached garage with large back yard. This is a great opportunity and it won't last long! Washer/dryer in unit. AC also in house!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1895-s-logan-st-denver-co-80210-usa/cce2aeba-ce15-4cba-96f2-47a27ef609f4



(RLNE5308087)