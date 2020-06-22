1871 S. University Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b5b9cd70d9 ---- University South features studios, 1-bedrooms and 2-bedrooms, convenient to the DU campus and all that college life has to offer. This building has on-site laundry, reserved off-street parking, and 2 cats are allowed. The University of Denver (DU) neighborhood is walkable to campus, coffee shops and restaurants, including La Belle Rosette, The Pioneer, Crimson & Gold, Thai Basil, and Mustard’s Last Stand. And the location affords easy access to I-25, Washington Park and the light rail to downtown.