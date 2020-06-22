All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1871 S. University Blvd

1871 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1871 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
coffee bar
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b5b9cd70d9 ---- University South features studios, 1-bedrooms and 2-bedrooms, convenient to the DU campus and all that college life has to offer. This building has on-site laundry, reserved off-street parking, and 2 cats are allowed. The University of Denver (DU) neighborhood is walkable to campus, coffee shops and restaurants, including La Belle Rosette, The Pioneer, Crimson & Gold, Thai Basil, and Mustard&rsquo;s Last Stand. And the location affords easy access to I-25, Washington Park and the light rail to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1871 S. University Blvd have any available units?
1871 S. University Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1871 S. University Blvd have?
Some of 1871 S. University Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1871 S. University Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1871 S. University Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1871 S. University Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1871 S. University Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1871 S. University Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1871 S. University Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1871 S. University Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1871 S. University Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1871 S. University Blvd have a pool?
No, 1871 S. University Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1871 S. University Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1871 S. University Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1871 S. University Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1871 S. University Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
