Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1869 Larimer Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 8:48 AM

1869 Larimer Street

1869 Larimer Street · No Longer Available
Location

1869 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Panoramic Views of the Mountains and Coors Field
Downtown Denver Full Amenity Highrise
1 Bedroom + Den
Queen Bed - Sofa Sleeper in Den
One Parking space included
8th floor of the Windsor Condominiums
Approximately 1047 interior square feet
Double French doors to the bedroom
Walk-in closet
Tiled entry way
Equipped with all modern conveniences
Property features indoor swimming pool
Hot tub
Fitness center
Sauna and steam room
Billiards room
Meeting room
Resident party room and indoor parking
24 hour front desk with secured entry
Outdoor sun deck
Tennis court
Raquet Ball Court
Attached Garage Parking
Jogging Track around 5th Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1869 Larimer Street have any available units?
1869 Larimer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1869 Larimer Street have?
Some of 1869 Larimer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1869 Larimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1869 Larimer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1869 Larimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 1869 Larimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1869 Larimer Street offer parking?
Yes, 1869 Larimer Street does offer parking.
Does 1869 Larimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1869 Larimer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1869 Larimer Street have a pool?
Yes, 1869 Larimer Street has a pool.
Does 1869 Larimer Street have accessible units?
No, 1869 Larimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1869 Larimer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1869 Larimer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
