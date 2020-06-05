All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1868 S Jasmine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1868 S Jasmine St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

1868 S Jasmine St

1868 South Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Virginia Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1868 South Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80224
Virginia Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
3 Bed 3 Bath Mid-CenturyMod/Tri-level Virginia Village - A unique opportunity to live in an original Mid-Century Mod/Tri-level designed by Architect Clifford Mays with permanent vertical and horizontal Mondrian wall designs through out. Enjoy the clean lines and modern design with wood flooring and tile throughout all three levels. Walk into the main living area with oversized windows and open banisters viewing the lower level of the house.
The lower family room area and elegant dining area sit on either side of the kitchen allowing for entertaining with easy access to the kitchen as well as its own wine fridge and mini bar area. 1/2 bath and laundry on this level make for convenient multi-tasking. Entertaining will be easy with the ample counter space and storage as well as updated stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass doors from the family room lead you to the fenced in back yard and patio area.
Bedrooms are all on the upper level, spacious with fantastic windows allowing for a great sunshine and views of the outdoors. Master bedroom has French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the spacious back yard.
Yard maintenance is included (some additional weeding is a tenant responsibility)
Storage shed located in the back yard
1 single vehicle Car port and driveway parking included
12 month lease minimum
NO smoking of ANY kind please
1st and security deposit to move in
$40 application fee per lease signer
Tenant must show proof of renter's insurance
Solar energy and nest features add to a more sustainable lifestyle. Solar company has individual requirements of applying, qualifying, auto-pay features and internet access/monitoring. The home is wired for ADT security system and can be set up upon request through ADT.
Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer/Cable/internet/phone NOT included
The ADU is not available or accessible to this home.
Call to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5626649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1868 S Jasmine St have any available units?
1868 S Jasmine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1868 S Jasmine St have?
Some of 1868 S Jasmine St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1868 S Jasmine St currently offering any rent specials?
1868 S Jasmine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1868 S Jasmine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1868 S Jasmine St is pet friendly.
Does 1868 S Jasmine St offer parking?
Yes, 1868 S Jasmine St offers parking.
Does 1868 S Jasmine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1868 S Jasmine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1868 S Jasmine St have a pool?
No, 1868 S Jasmine St does not have a pool.
Does 1868 S Jasmine St have accessible units?
No, 1868 S Jasmine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1868 S Jasmine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1868 S Jasmine St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University