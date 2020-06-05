1868 S Jasmine St

Amenities

3 Bed 3 Bath Mid-CenturyMod/Tri-level Virginia Village - A unique opportunity to live in an original Mid-Century Mod/Tri-level designed by Architect Clifford Mays with permanent vertical and horizontal Mondrian wall designs through out. Enjoy the clean lines and modern design with wood flooring and tile throughout all three levels. Walk into the main living area with oversized windows and open banisters viewing the lower level of the house.

The lower family room area and elegant dining area sit on either side of the kitchen allowing for entertaining with easy access to the kitchen as well as its own wine fridge and mini bar area. 1/2 bath and laundry on this level make for convenient multi-tasking. Entertaining will be easy with the ample counter space and storage as well as updated stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass doors from the family room lead you to the fenced in back yard and patio area.

Bedrooms are all on the upper level, spacious with fantastic windows allowing for a great sunshine and views of the outdoors. Master bedroom has French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the spacious back yard.

Yard maintenance is included (some additional weeding is a tenant responsibility)

Storage shed located in the back yard

1 single vehicle Car port and driveway parking included

12 month lease minimum

NO smoking of ANY kind please

1st and security deposit to move in

$40 application fee per lease signer

Tenant must show proof of renter's insurance

Solar energy and nest features add to a more sustainable lifestyle. Solar company has individual requirements of applying, qualifying, auto-pay features and internet access/monitoring. The home is wired for ADT security system and can be set up upon request through ADT.

Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer/Cable/internet/phone NOT included

The ADU is not available or accessible to this home.

