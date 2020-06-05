All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson.
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson

1861 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1861 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Clarkson Available 04/01/19 Up-dated Uptown/Capital Hill 1 Bedroom - CUTE - Property Id: 57375

Cute One Bedroom, Fully Renovated in Fabulous Up-Town turn of century Victorian building. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave oven 42" tall wood cabinets. High ceilings. Pottery Barn Colors. Very Cute Unit - Lots of light. Secure entry. Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room. Newer energy efficient windows. Two Master Bedroom Closets, New tiled bath. On 2nd level (no noise from above) - Great condition - Coin laundry on-site. Newer energy efficient windows. Secure entry. Comfortable size deck off of back door. Clean & good condition. One small friendly dog with well-mannered conscientious owner(s) is Ok. Seven foot high by 4' X 4' storage shed is also available. Sorry - no cats & seriously... No Smoking & no growing allowed. One small friendly dog with well-mannered conscious owner(s) is ok. No cats & No Smoking. Convenient to downtown, Natural Foods, Safeway, restaurants, coffee shops, banks, within blocks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57375
Property Id 57375

(RLNE4798613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson have any available units?
1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson have?
Some of 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson currently offering any rent specials?
1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson is pet friendly.
Does 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson offer parking?
No, 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson does not offer parking.
Does 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson have a pool?
No, 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson does not have a pool.
Does 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson have accessible units?
No, 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson has units with dishwashers.

