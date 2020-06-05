1861 Clarkson, St. Clarkson

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit Clarkson Available 04/01/19 Up-dated Uptown/Capital Hill 1 Bedroom - CUTE - Property Id: 57375



Cute One Bedroom, Fully Renovated in Fabulous Up-Town turn of century Victorian building. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave oven 42" tall wood cabinets. High ceilings. Pottery Barn Colors. Very Cute Unit - Lots of light. Secure entry. Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room. Newer energy efficient windows. Two Master Bedroom Closets, New tiled bath. On 2nd level (no noise from above) - Great condition - Coin laundry on-site. Newer energy efficient windows. Secure entry. Comfortable size deck off of back door. Clean & good condition. One small friendly dog with well-mannered conscientious owner(s) is Ok. Seven foot high by 4' X 4' storage shed is also available. Sorry - no cats & seriously... No Smoking & no growing allowed. One small friendly dog with well-mannered conscious owner(s) is ok. No cats & No Smoking. Convenient to downtown, Natural Foods, Safeway, restaurants, coffee shops, banks, within blocks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57375

Property Id 57375



(RLNE4798613)