All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1824 S Columbine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1824 S Columbine Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1824 S Columbine Street

1824 South Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1824 South Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1824 S Columbine Street Available 07/01/20 Renovated Denver University 4 bedroom Home - You do not want to miss the fully renovated DU bungalow!
With 3 beds having refinished hardwood floors, updated 1.5 baths, Large living area with new carpet, All new paint throughout as well as lighting. The Kitchen was upgraded last year with new tile, new counter-tops and all new appliances.
The fully finished basement has a 4th conforming bedroom, a beautiful bathroom, laundry area and large family/entertainment room. Plenty of extra storage as well!
The backyard is large with a covered patio for great afternoon barbecues!
Detached 2 car garage included.
Call today for a showing.
No smoking/no marijuana

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4499263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 S Columbine Street have any available units?
1824 S Columbine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 S Columbine Street have?
Some of 1824 S Columbine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 S Columbine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1824 S Columbine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 S Columbine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1824 S Columbine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1824 S Columbine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1824 S Columbine Street does offer parking.
Does 1824 S Columbine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 S Columbine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 S Columbine Street have a pool?
No, 1824 S Columbine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1824 S Columbine Street have accessible units?
No, 1824 S Columbine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 S Columbine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 S Columbine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University