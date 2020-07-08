All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 18 2020 at 5:55 PM

18224 East 52nd Avenue

18224 East 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18224 East 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1696272.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,260 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Town Center Park. Also nearby are Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden, King Soopers, Walmart, Best Buy, The Home Depot, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Evie Dennis Elementary School, DSST; Green Valley Ranch Middle School, and Vista Academy.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1696272.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18224 East 52nd Avenue have any available units?
18224 East 52nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18224 East 52nd Avenue have?
Some of 18224 East 52nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18224 East 52nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18224 East 52nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18224 East 52nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18224 East 52nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 18224 East 52nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18224 East 52nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 18224 East 52nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18224 East 52nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18224 East 52nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 18224 East 52nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18224 East 52nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18224 East 52nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18224 East 52nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18224 East 52nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

