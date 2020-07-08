18224 East 52nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1696272.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,260 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Town Center Park. Also nearby are Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden, King Soopers, Walmart, Best Buy, The Home Depot, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Evie Dennis Elementary School, DSST; Green Valley Ranch Middle School, and Vista Academy.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



