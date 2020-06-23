1785 W Virginia Ave

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3BD/1BA Single Family Home Availablle NOW!!



Centrally located single family home in the Athmar Park neighborhood of Denver. This 1100 square foot home is recently updated inside and out! It features an open kitchen including oven/stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of storage. All three bedrooms are quite spacious with great lighting and sharing a beautiful updated full bath.



****This home has easy access to I25, Alameda Square Shopping Center, Huston Lake Park and 15 minutes to Downtown Denver



FEATURES:

-hardwood floors

-updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances

-Central AC

-beautiful updated full bath

-fenced yard

-street parking

-front porch

-washer/dryer



School District: Denver County 1

Elementary- Valverde

Middle School- West Leadership

High School- West



Pets are considered!



Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information on this property.



To schedule a showing, please contact Christine Childers at 720-469-9116 or christine@newagere.com