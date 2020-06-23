All apartments in Denver
1785 W Virginia Ave

1785 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1785 West Virginia Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3BD/1BA Single Family Home Availablle NOW!!

Centrally located single family home in the Athmar Park neighborhood of Denver. This 1100 square foot home is recently updated inside and out! It features an open kitchen including oven/stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of storage. All three bedrooms are quite spacious with great lighting and sharing a beautiful updated full bath.

****This home has easy access to I25, Alameda Square Shopping Center, Huston Lake Park and 15 minutes to Downtown Denver

FEATURES:
-hardwood floors
-updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
-Central AC
-beautiful updated full bath
-fenced yard
-street parking
-front porch
-washer/dryer

School District: Denver County 1
Elementary- Valverde
Middle School- West Leadership
High School- West

Pets are considered!

Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information on this property.

To schedule a showing, please contact Christine Childers at 720-469-9116 or christine@newagere.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 W Virginia Ave have any available units?
1785 W Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1785 W Virginia Ave have?
Some of 1785 W Virginia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 W Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1785 W Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 W Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1785 W Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1785 W Virginia Ave offer parking?
No, 1785 W Virginia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1785 W Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1785 W Virginia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 W Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 1785 W Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1785 W Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1785 W Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 W Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1785 W Virginia Ave has units with dishwashers.
