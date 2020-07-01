1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking hot tub valet service

Breathtaking Three Bedroom Penthouse in LODO - Property Id: 237984



24TH TOP FLOOR: Penthouse Suite. Life At The Top!

Penthouse residents enjoy full house cleaning with fresh flower delivery twice a month, valet dry cleaning, reserved parking, and on-site car detailing.



Interior features include: Walk-in closets with custom-built shelving from The Container Store (garment bins, jewelry storage and shoe racks.)



Wall-to-wall windows which provide stunning views of Coors Field, Denver's downtown skyline and the mountains. Semi-private + private wrap-around balconies for indoor/outdoor relaxing and entertainment. Built-in dry bar with wine fridge and organized shelving.



The property sits directly across Whole Foods. The RTD Light Rail is steps away for easy commutes. On-site: Floyd's Barber Shop, Peet's Coffee, Cycle Bar, and Whole Sol with free delivery to residents. Take advantage of river trails and at nearby Commons & Confluence Parks.

