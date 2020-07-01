All apartments in Denver
1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410

1780 Chestnut Place · No Longer Available
Location

1780 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
hot tub
valet service
Breathtaking Three Bedroom Penthouse in LODO - Property Id: 237984

24TH TOP FLOOR: Penthouse Suite. Life At The Top!
Penthouse residents enjoy full house cleaning with fresh flower delivery twice a month, valet dry cleaning, reserved parking, and on-site car detailing.

Interior features include: Walk-in closets with custom-built shelving from The Container Store (garment bins, jewelry storage and shoe racks.)

Wall-to-wall windows which provide stunning views of Coors Field, Denver's downtown skyline and the mountains. Semi-private + private wrap-around balconies for indoor/outdoor relaxing and entertainment. Built-in dry bar with wine fridge and organized shelving.

The property sits directly across Whole Foods. The RTD Light Rail is steps away for easy commutes. On-site: Floyd's Barber Shop, Peet's Coffee, Cycle Bar, and Whole Sol with free delivery to residents. Take advantage of river trails and at nearby Commons & Confluence Parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237984
Property Id 237984

(RLNE5700671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 have any available units?
1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 have?
Some of 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 is pet friendly.
Does 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 offer parking?
Yes, 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 offers parking.
Does 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 have a pool?
No, 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 does not have a pool.
Does 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 have accessible units?
No, 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1780 Chestnut Pl NT-2410 has units with dishwashers.

