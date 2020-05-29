All apartments in Denver
1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins

1778 Chestnut Place · No Longer Available
Location

1778 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Luxury Two Bedroom Downtown - Property Id: 145039

Make the most of the Denver local lifestyle in a brand new studio, 1, 2 or 3-bedroom apartment at The Grand, conveniently located next to Union Station, in Denver's premier Downtown neighborhood. Residents will enjoy easy access to public transportation and short walks to Confluence Park, Coors Field, the 16th Street Mall and some of Denver's most notable restaurants, bars and brewpubs. Take in an evening of live music, dine on mouthwatering cuisine or stay-in for a drink. From miles of hiking and bike trails to the best of urban entertainment at your fingertips, The Grand makes it easy for you to work hard and play hard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145039
Property Id 145039

(RLNE5460614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins have any available units?
1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins have?
Some of 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins currently offering any rent specials?
1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins pet-friendly?
Yes, 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins is pet friendly.
Does 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins offer parking?
No, 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins does not offer parking.
Does 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins have a pool?
No, 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins does not have a pool.
Does 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins have accessible units?
No, 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins does not have accessible units.
Does 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1778 Chestnut Pl Tom Collins has units with dishwashers.
