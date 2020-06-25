All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS

1765 West 50th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1765 West 50th Avenue, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS Available 04/07/19 Check Out This Beautiful Remodeled Ranch Home! - Check Out This Beautiful Remodeled Ranch Home in An Excellent Location!

Remodeled three bedroom ranch home with open living and dining floor plan with an updated kitchen featuring newer appliances just off the dining room. Convenient laundry room and mechanical room with updated furnace and evaporation cooler. Three bedrooms with newer carpet share a lovely updated bathroom with a full bath, tile floors and newer vanity. Lots of backyard space with a two car detached garage on a corner lot. Washer and dryer included.

Larger corner lot. Detached 2-Car garage. Landscaping included in rent and maintained by landlord. Shed EXCLUDED.

1-Yr Lease Preferred
Non-Smoking Residence
Pets negotiable

REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.

For more information you may:

1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (1765 W 50th Ave) to 877-428-2568

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

(RLNE4722477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS have any available units?
1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS have?
Some of 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
Yes, 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS is pet friendly.
Does 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St
Denver, CO 80211
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University