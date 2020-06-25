Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1765 W 50th Ave CHAFFEE PARK HEIGHTS Available 04/07/19 Check Out This Beautiful Remodeled Ranch Home!



Remodeled three bedroom ranch home with open living and dining floor plan with an updated kitchen featuring newer appliances just off the dining room. Convenient laundry room and mechanical room with updated furnace and evaporation cooler. Three bedrooms with newer carpet share a lovely updated bathroom with a full bath, tile floors and newer vanity. Lots of backyard space with a two car detached garage on a corner lot. Washer and dryer included.



Larger corner lot. Detached 2-Car garage. Landscaping included in rent and maintained by landlord. Shed EXCLUDED.



1-Yr Lease Preferred

Non-Smoking Residence

Pets negotiable



REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.



For more information you may:



1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (1765 W 50th Ave) to 877-428-2568



2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings



3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583



(RLNE4722477)