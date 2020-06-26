All apartments in Denver
1759 Gilpin Street

1759 North Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1759 North Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Application fees will be refunded if a lease is signed for this property! You will also get $100 off first month's rent!!

2nd-level unit near City Park. Don't miss out on this apartment in a spectacular location near the nightlife of LoDo and Uptown and close to popular 17th Street bars and restaurants. Section 8 accepted! This East-facing unit has many windows and gets TONS of light! Secured-entry building. The open kitchen/living area is great for entertaining! Huge closets! Large bedroom! Newly installed vinyl hardwood flooring! One parking spot included as well as FREE water/sewer/trash! Electric must be set up in the tenant's name. Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and range/oven all included! Updated, sunny bathroom!

SCHOOLS: Elementary: Dora Moore, Jr. High: Morey High: East High

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

