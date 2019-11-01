All apartments in Denver
1755 N. Gilpin St. #A
1755 N. Gilpin St. #A

1755 Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Newly Remodeled 3bed/2bath condo ready for you! - City Park living! Centrally located from your favorite Denver spots! Look no further you have found your newly remodeled 3bed/2bath condo. Gorgeous quartz countertops + stainless steel appliances + wine cooler. Neutral colors, brand NEW, NEW, NEW ready for you! Plenty of street parking! Washer/Dryer included in the unit, but you can also take advantage of the common area washer/dryer! No coins needed! Your pets are welcome! This one won't long!

All utilities included with the exception of electricity and internet.

Please call Paula for showing information at 303-302-3889! Please click on link for virtual tour. We also unit #B available.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PYyxpAM1qzE

(RLNE5721077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A have any available units?
1755 N. Gilpin St. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A have?
Some of 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A currently offering any rent specials?
1755 N. Gilpin St. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A is pet friendly.
Does 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A offer parking?
No, 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A does not offer parking.
Does 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A have a pool?
No, 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A does not have a pool.
Does 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A have accessible units?
No, 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 N. Gilpin St. #A does not have units with dishwashers.

