1755 N. Gilpin St. #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Newly Remodeled 3bed/2bath condo ready for you! - City Park living! Centrally located from your favorite Denver spots! Look no further you have found your newly remodeled 3bed/2bath condo. Gorgeous quartz countertops + stainless steel appliances + wine cooler. Neutral colors, brand NEW, NEW, NEW ready for you! Plenty of street parking! Washer/Dryer included in the unit, but you can also take advantage of the common area washer/dryer! No coins needed! Your pets are welcome! This one won't long!



All utilities included with the exception of electricity and internet.



Please call Paula for showing information at 303-302-3889! Please click on link for virtual tour. We also unit #B available.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PYyxpAM1qzE



