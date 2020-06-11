Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carport pool coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court

Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom loft in the heart of Downtown Denver. Nearby schools include Emily Griffith Technical College, Polaris at Ebert Elementary School and Montessori Academy Of Colorado. The closest grocery stores are Pacific Mercantile Company, EVOO Marketplace-Denver and Markets Monitoring. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Pure, 7-Eleven and Common Grounds LoDo. Nearby restaurants include Southern Hospitality Restaurant & Bar, Slice Works and Choppers Custom Salads. 1744 Blake St #4 is near Qwest Communications Headquarters, DaVita Headquarters and Skyline Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 1744 Blake St #4 is very bike able, biking is convenient for most trips. Bike sharing is available from Denver B-cycle. This address can also be written as 1744 Blake Street Apartment 4, Denver, Colorado 80202.

Cozy 1bed, 1 bath Downtown Denver close to Union Station and Coors Field. Includes car port, pass for 1 car only.