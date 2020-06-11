All apartments in Denver
1744 Blake St.

1744 Blake Street · No Longer Available
Location

1744 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom loft in the heart of Downtown Denver. Nearby schools include Emily Griffith Technical College, Polaris at Ebert Elementary School and Montessori Academy Of Colorado. The closest grocery stores are Pacific Mercantile Company, EVOO Marketplace-Denver and Markets Monitoring. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Pure, 7-Eleven and Common Grounds LoDo. Nearby restaurants include Southern Hospitality Restaurant & Bar, Slice Works and Choppers Custom Salads. 1744 Blake St #4 is near Qwest Communications Headquarters, DaVita Headquarters and Skyline Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 1744 Blake St #4 is very bike able, biking is convenient for most trips. Bike sharing is available from Denver B-cycle. This address can also be written as 1744 Blake Street Apartment 4, Denver, Colorado 80202.
Cozy 1bed, 1 bath Downtown Denver close to Union Station and Coors Field. Includes car port, pass for 1 car only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Blake St. have any available units?
1744 Blake St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1744 Blake St. have?
Some of 1744 Blake St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Blake St. currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Blake St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Blake St. pet-friendly?
No, 1744 Blake St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1744 Blake St. offer parking?
Yes, 1744 Blake St. offers parking.
Does 1744 Blake St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1744 Blake St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Blake St. have a pool?
Yes, 1744 Blake St. has a pool.
Does 1744 Blake St. have accessible units?
No, 1744 Blake St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Blake St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1744 Blake St. does not have units with dishwashers.
