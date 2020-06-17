1732 Wazee St #204

Amenities

*First month FREE Rent! Downtown Denver Penthouse* - Property Id: 148279



Enjoy everything Downtown Denver has to offer with this high end exquisite Denver loft with upgrades throughout! Located in the historic S&H Supply Company building at the corner of 17th & Wazee you are right across the street from the Milk Market, walking distance to Union station, 16th street mall and Coors Field. This unit comes with a wide open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, custom tile and paint. Beautifully restored hardwood flooring, custom industrial lighting throughout and exposed brick walls (Great sound barriers!) this unit is a complete show stopper! We're not done yet! It also has a large 4 piece master bath with steam shower, beautiful tile flooring and additional storage space above the bathroom!! Your new home a reserved parking space in the under ground garage.

