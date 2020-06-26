Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

1730 S Washington Available 08/01/19 - Beautifully remodeled Victorian home in the heart of Platt Park, one of Denver's most charming neighborhoods. 2 block walk to the shops and restaurants of Old South Pearl. 4 blocks to the light rail station. Wonderful home for entertaining with an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, and exposed brick walls. High-end, remodeled kitchen plus office/bedroom with 3/4 bath. French doors open from your bonus room to a large stamped concrete patio under one of the oldest trees in Denver. Patio furniture included. Master retreat with his and her closets and a 5 piece bath. 80 gallon tub. Second bedroom rounds out the second floor. Full size basement with above average ceiling height has a large conforming bedroom with a decorative fireplace, a huge living room complete with home theater system and projection screen, and full bath. 2 car garage plus off street parking, central air. This home combines the old charm with modern amenities and as much of the current furniture can stay as the tenant chooses.



(RLNE4991694)