Denver, CO
1730 S Washington
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1730 S Washington

1730 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1730 South Washington Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
1730 S Washington Available 08/01/19 - Beautifully remodeled Victorian home in the heart of Platt Park, one of Denver's most charming neighborhoods. 2 block walk to the shops and restaurants of Old South Pearl. 4 blocks to the light rail station. Wonderful home for entertaining with an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, and exposed brick walls. High-end, remodeled kitchen plus office/bedroom with 3/4 bath. French doors open from your bonus room to a large stamped concrete patio under one of the oldest trees in Denver. Patio furniture included. Master retreat with his and her closets and a 5 piece bath. 80 gallon tub. Second bedroom rounds out the second floor. Full size basement with above average ceiling height has a large conforming bedroom with a decorative fireplace, a huge living room complete with home theater system and projection screen, and full bath. 2 car garage plus off street parking, central air. This home combines the old charm with modern amenities and as much of the current furniture can stay as the tenant chooses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 S Washington have any available units?
1730 S Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 S Washington have?
Some of 1730 S Washington's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 S Washington currently offering any rent specials?
1730 S Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 S Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 S Washington is pet friendly.
Does 1730 S Washington offer parking?
Yes, 1730 S Washington offers parking.
Does 1730 S Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 S Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 S Washington have a pool?
No, 1730 S Washington does not have a pool.
Does 1730 S Washington have accessible units?
No, 1730 S Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 S Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 S Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
