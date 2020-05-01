All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1721 Humboldt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1721 Humboldt Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1721 Humboldt Street

1721 North Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1721 North Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b378055070 ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 - Hardwood Floors - Dishwasher - Updated Features - Amazing Location! Lease Term: 12 Months Rent: $1025 Utilities: $50 (Tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) Security Deposit: $400* Application Fee: $45 (per person) Pet Fees: $100 per cat/ $150 dog Pet Rent: $30 per cat/ $40 dog QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Humboldt Street have any available units?
1721 Humboldt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Humboldt Street have?
Some of 1721 Humboldt Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Humboldt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Humboldt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Humboldt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Humboldt Street is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Humboldt Street offer parking?
No, 1721 Humboldt Street does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Humboldt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Humboldt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Humboldt Street have a pool?
No, 1721 Humboldt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Humboldt Street have accessible units?
No, 1721 Humboldt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Humboldt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Humboldt Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University