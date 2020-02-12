All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1710 Irving St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1710 Irving St
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

1710 Irving St

1710 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1710 Irving Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 3BD, 2BA One Block From Sloan's Lake, With Off-Street Parking - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,340
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 1 (full) 1 (3/4)
PARKING: two off-street parking spots with additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a flat $50 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4782179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Irving St have any available units?
1710 Irving St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Irving St have?
Some of 1710 Irving St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Irving St currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Irving St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Irving St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Irving St is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Irving St offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Irving St offers parking.
Does 1710 Irving St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 Irving St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Irving St have a pool?
No, 1710 Irving St does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Irving St have accessible units?
No, 1710 Irving St does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Irving St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Irving St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University