1691 Franklin St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77e10410b2 ---- It doesn’t get much more convenient than this. Ascent Uptown offers studio and 1-bedroom apartments in the Uptown neighborhood within walking distance of 17th Avenue’s “Restaurant Row”, parks, cafes, and boutique shopping. Featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances in gourmet kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer and juliette balconies, the apartment homes at Ascent Uptown make city living a breeze. Ascent Uptown is located within walking distance of 17th Avenue’s restaurants and cafes, in Denver’s fashionable Uptown neighborhood. Nearby you’ll find Paxti’s Pizza, Denver Bicycle Cafe, Watercourse, Marczyk Fine Foods and Natural Grocers. City Park is just a few blocks away, as is St. Joseph’s Hospital campus. Access downtown Denver within minutes by bus, bike or scooter.