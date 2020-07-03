All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1691 Franklin St.

1691 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1691 Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77e10410b2 ---- It doesn&rsquo;t get much more convenient than this. Ascent Uptown offers studio and 1-bedroom apartments in the Uptown neighborhood within walking distance of 17th Avenue&rsquo;s &ldquo;Restaurant Row&rdquo;, parks, cafes, and boutique shopping. Featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances in gourmet kitchens, in-unit washer and&nbsp;dryer and juliette balconies, the apartment homes at Ascent Uptown make city living a breeze. Ascent Uptown is located within walking distance of 17th Avenue&rsquo;s restaurants and cafes, in Denver&rsquo;s fashionable Uptown neighborhood. Nearby you&rsquo;ll find Paxti&rsquo;s Pizza, Denver Bicycle Cafe, Watercourse, Marczyk Fine Foods and Natural Grocers. City Park is just a few blocks away, as is St. Joseph&rsquo;s Hospital campus. Access downtown Denver within minutes by bus, bike or scooter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1691 Franklin St. have any available units?
1691 Franklin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1691 Franklin St. have?
Some of 1691 Franklin St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1691 Franklin St. currently offering any rent specials?
1691 Franklin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1691 Franklin St. pet-friendly?
No, 1691 Franklin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1691 Franklin St. offer parking?
No, 1691 Franklin St. does not offer parking.
Does 1691 Franklin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1691 Franklin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1691 Franklin St. have a pool?
No, 1691 Franklin St. does not have a pool.
Does 1691 Franklin St. have accessible units?
No, 1691 Franklin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1691 Franklin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1691 Franklin St. does not have units with dishwashers.

