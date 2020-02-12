All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
1685 South Ogden Street
1685 South Ogden Street

1685 South Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1685 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
This lovely two bedroom one bathroom home has recently had an interior make over with new paint, carpet, vinyl, and Levolor blinds. Private back yard with fence has grass which will be cut during the season and is included in the rental amount. Washer and Dryer are included Large unfinished basement for storage.. Dogs are allowed with additional security deposit. Home has Air Conditioning and is Available June 15, 2020 Renters insurance required. Showing appointments made through contact property manager tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 South Ogden Street have any available units?
1685 South Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1685 South Ogden Street have?
Some of 1685 South Ogden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 South Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1685 South Ogden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 South Ogden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1685 South Ogden Street is pet friendly.
Does 1685 South Ogden Street offer parking?
No, 1685 South Ogden Street does not offer parking.
Does 1685 South Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1685 South Ogden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 South Ogden Street have a pool?
Yes, 1685 South Ogden Street has a pool.
Does 1685 South Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 1685 South Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 South Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1685 South Ogden Street has units with dishwashers.

