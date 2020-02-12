1685 South Ogden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym pool

This lovely two bedroom one bathroom home has recently had an interior make over with new paint, carpet, vinyl, and Levolor blinds. Private back yard with fence has grass which will be cut during the season and is included in the rental amount. Washer and Dryer are included Large unfinished basement for storage.. Dogs are allowed with additional security deposit. Home has Air Conditioning and is Available June 15, 2020 Renters insurance required. Showing appointments made through contact property manager tab.