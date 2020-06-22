All apartments in Denver
1680 Spruce Street
1680 Spruce Street

Location

1680 Spruce Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,080 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, office/study room, main floor bath, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Willian H McNichols Park. Also nearby are Anschutz Medical Campus, Stanley Marketplace, King Soopers, Sprouts, Sans Club, Shops at Northfield, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Ashley Elementary School and Denver School of Arts.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 Spruce Street have any available units?
1680 Spruce Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1680 Spruce Street have?
Some of 1680 Spruce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1680 Spruce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 1680 Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1680 Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 1680 Spruce Street does offer parking.
Does 1680 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1680 Spruce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 1680 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1680 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 1680 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1680 Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
