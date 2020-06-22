1680 Spruce Street ·

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,080 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, office/study room, main floor bath, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Willian H McNichols Park. Also nearby are Anschutz Medical Campus, Stanley Marketplace, King Soopers, Sprouts, Sans Club, Shops at Northfield, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Ashley Elementary School and Denver School of Arts.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water.



