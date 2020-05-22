All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1667 South Milwaukee Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 PM

1667 South Milwaukee Street

1667 South Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1667 South Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Features: * 4 BR, 2 BA (2 BR / 1BA on each level), 2100 sq ft. * Ranch style single story house with finished basement * Master bedroom has double closet with custom built-in organizers * Basement has walk-out access as well as egress window in one bedroom * 3 ceiling fans * TV wall mount * Furnace & A/C * Large back yard * Off street parking for 2 cars in back alley * Includes washer, dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1667 South Milwaukee Street have any available units?
1667 South Milwaukee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1667 South Milwaukee Street have?
Some of 1667 South Milwaukee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1667 South Milwaukee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1667 South Milwaukee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1667 South Milwaukee Street pet-friendly?
No, 1667 South Milwaukee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1667 South Milwaukee Street offer parking?
Yes, 1667 South Milwaukee Street offers parking.
Does 1667 South Milwaukee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1667 South Milwaukee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1667 South Milwaukee Street have a pool?
No, 1667 South Milwaukee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1667 South Milwaukee Street have accessible units?
No, 1667 South Milwaukee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1667 South Milwaukee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1667 South Milwaukee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
