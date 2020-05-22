1667 South Milwaukee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Features: * 4 BR, 2 BA (2 BR / 1BA on each level), 2100 sq ft. * Ranch style single story house with finished basement * Master bedroom has double closet with custom built-in organizers * Basement has walk-out access as well as egress window in one bedroom * 3 ceiling fans * TV wall mount * Furnace & A/C * Large back yard * Off street parking for 2 cars in back alley * Includes washer, dryer

