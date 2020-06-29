All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1654 S Sherman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1654 S Sherman St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1654 S Sherman St

1654 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Platt Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1654 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Denver!! Available NOW!!! - To schedule a showing of this unit, contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488

Available NOW is this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with a nonconforming room that can be used as another bedroom or an office! Walking distance to near by Pearl St shops. Located near S Broadway and E Mexico Ave!

This beautiful home comes with living room, family room, fireplace, 388 sq ft finished basement, fenced yard and a detached 2 car automatic garage! Kitchen amenities include a refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and washer and dryer! Unit also includes forced air heat.

Rent is $1,995.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,995.00 required for the security deposit.

Tenant are responsible for all utilities!

Dogs are allowed at this property with an additional $50.00 pet rent plus $200.00 pet deposit PER dog.

There is a $50 application fee required PER adult aged 18 or older. Approved applicants will be required to pay a flat one-time $60 administrative fee due at the time of move in.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5229457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 S Sherman St have any available units?
1654 S Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1654 S Sherman St have?
Some of 1654 S Sherman St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 S Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
1654 S Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 S Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1654 S Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 1654 S Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 1654 S Sherman St offers parking.
Does 1654 S Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1654 S Sherman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 S Sherman St have a pool?
No, 1654 S Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 1654 S Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 1654 S Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 S Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1654 S Sherman St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University