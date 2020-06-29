1654 S Sherman St

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Denver!! Available NOW!!! - To schedule a showing of this unit, contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488



Available NOW is this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with a nonconforming room that can be used as another bedroom or an office! Walking distance to near by Pearl St shops. Located near S Broadway and E Mexico Ave!



This beautiful home comes with living room, family room, fireplace, 388 sq ft finished basement, fenced yard and a detached 2 car automatic garage! Kitchen amenities include a refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and washer and dryer! Unit also includes forced air heat.



Rent is $1,995.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,995.00 required for the security deposit.



Tenant are responsible for all utilities!



Dogs are allowed at this property with an additional $50.00 pet rent plus $200.00 pet deposit PER dog.



There is a $50 application fee required PER adult aged 18 or older. Approved applicants will be required to pay a flat one-time $60 administrative fee due at the time of move in.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Cats Allowed



