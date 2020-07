Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Located on the third floor of the house, 1 Bedroom with great closet space. 1 bathroom not adjacent to bedroom (no need for guests to walk through the bedroom to access). Kitchen and living room updated with good views of the mountains. New whole house fan control in unit.

Wyman Historic District