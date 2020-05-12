1625 Larimer St Unit 1101

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Terrific 2BD, 2BA Downtown Denver 11th Floor Condo with Assigned Garage Parking Spot, Great Views and Amenities - Welcome to The Barclay Downtown Denver. Located on the 11th floor, this unit features expansive views of 16th Street Mall and the beautiful mountain tops. This building has everything you could ask for including a 24 hour concierge, fitness center, pool, clubhouse and so much more. Live exclusively and schedule to tour today at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $150 monthly HOA fee, which includes one assigned covered parking space, gas, water, sewer, trash and access to the amenity spaces.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE3190915)