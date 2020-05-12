All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

1625 Larimer St Unit 1101

1625 Larimer St · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Terrific 2BD, 2BA Downtown Denver 11th Floor Condo with Assigned Garage Parking Spot, Great Views and Amenities - Welcome to The Barclay Downtown Denver. Located on the 11th floor, this unit features expansive views of 16th Street Mall and the beautiful mountain tops. This building has everything you could ask for including a 24 hour concierge, fitness center, pool, clubhouse and so much more. Live exclusively and schedule to tour today at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $150 monthly HOA fee, which includes one assigned covered parking space, gas, water, sewer, trash and access to the amenity spaces.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3190915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

