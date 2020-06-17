16073 East 47th Place

Amenities
Brand new end unit townhome with 2 car attached garage for 1533 sqft at Williams Lyonns new development at green valley ranch blvd and chambers.
White hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances included washer and dryer, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher.Laminate flooring main floor
1yr lease
Security deposit $ 2650.(2450 deposit plus $200 water deposit ) Refundable at end of lease
sewer, trash, pool access, hoa, included in rent
No eviction and felony history
Small dogs okey for a monthly fee and deposits
Rental insurance required
No smoking
Application fee of $50 (non refundable)per person of 18 years old and above
Call 720 341 6248 to schedule a viewing
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12601589
(RLNE5164488)