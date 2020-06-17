All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 16073 East 47th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
16073 East 47th Place
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

16073 East 47th Place

16073 East 47th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Gateway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16073 East 47th Place, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand new end unit townhome with 2 car attached garage for 1533 sqft at Williams Lyonns new development at green valley ranch blvd and chambers.

White hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances included washer and dryer, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher.Laminate flooring main floor

1yr lease
Security deposit $ 2650.(2450 deposit plus $200 water deposit ) Refundable at end of lease
sewer, trash, pool access, hoa, included in rent
No eviction and felony history
Small dogs okey for a monthly fee and deposits
Rental insurance required
No smoking

Application fee of $50 (non refundable)per person of 18 years old and above

Call 720 341 6248 to schedule a viewing

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12601589

(RLNE5164488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16073 East 47th Place have any available units?
16073 East 47th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 16073 East 47th Place have?
Some of 16073 East 47th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16073 East 47th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16073 East 47th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16073 East 47th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16073 East 47th Place is pet friendly.
Does 16073 East 47th Place offer parking?
Yes, 16073 East 47th Place offers parking.
Does 16073 East 47th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16073 East 47th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16073 East 47th Place have a pool?
Yes, 16073 East 47th Place has a pool.
Does 16073 East 47th Place have accessible units?
No, 16073 East 47th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16073 East 47th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16073 East 47th Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University