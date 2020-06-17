16073 East 47th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new end unit townhome with 2 car attached garage for 1533 sqft at Williams Lyonns new development at green valley ranch blvd and chambers.



White hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances included washer and dryer, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher.Laminate flooring main floor



1yr lease

Security deposit $ 2650.(2450 deposit plus $200 water deposit ) Refundable at end of lease

sewer, trash, pool access, hoa, included in rent

No eviction and felony history

Small dogs okey for a monthly fee and deposits

Rental insurance required

No smoking



Application fee of $50 (non refundable)per person of 18 years old and above



Call 720 341 6248 to schedule a viewing



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12601589



(RLNE5164488)