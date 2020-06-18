16027 E Elk Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW 3BD TOWNHOME WITH MOUNTAIN VIEW!



Huge open Floor plan on lower level with gorgeous wood floors! Spacious kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance and a large pantry! Gorgeous Master suite has its own bathroom with double vanity, shower enclosure and huge walk in closet. 2 other Large bedrooms have spacious closets and bathroom with soaking tub. Upstairs flooring is brand new carpet and there are also all new window treatments!! Also in this home are 2 storage closets, a mud room and 2 car garage. No waste of space in this home! Perfect for any family!

Be one of the first to live in the brand new Avion subdivision with your own Unobstructed view of the mountains! Brand New build town home in pristine condition! Easy access to Pena Boulevard, DIA, I70 and I225.



Pets considered



Call Top Properties today for your personal showing.



ACCEPTING SECTION 8