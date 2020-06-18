All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

16027 E Elk Pl

16027 East Elk Place · No Longer Available
Location

16027 East Elk Place, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW 3BD TOWNHOME WITH MOUNTAIN VIEW!

Huge open Floor plan on lower level with gorgeous wood floors! Spacious kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance and a large pantry! Gorgeous Master suite has its own bathroom with double vanity, shower enclosure and huge walk in closet. 2 other Large bedrooms have spacious closets and bathroom with soaking tub. Upstairs flooring is brand new carpet and there are also all new window treatments!! Also in this home are 2 storage closets, a mud room and 2 car garage. No waste of space in this home! Perfect for any family!
Be one of the first to live in the brand new Avion subdivision with your own Unobstructed view of the mountains! Brand New build town home in pristine condition! Easy access to Pena Boulevard, DIA, I70 and I225.

Pets considered

Call Top Properties today for your personal showing.

ACCEPTING SECTION 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16027 E Elk Pl have any available units?
16027 E Elk Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 16027 E Elk Pl have?
Some of 16027 E Elk Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16027 E Elk Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16027 E Elk Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16027 E Elk Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16027 E Elk Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16027 E Elk Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16027 E Elk Pl offers parking.
Does 16027 E Elk Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16027 E Elk Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16027 E Elk Pl have a pool?
No, 16027 E Elk Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16027 E Elk Pl have accessible units?
No, 16027 E Elk Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16027 E Elk Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16027 E Elk Pl has units with dishwashers.

