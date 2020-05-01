All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 16014 E 47th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
16014 E 47th Pl
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

16014 E 47th Pl

16014 East 47th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Gateway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16014 East 47th Place, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available 05/01/19 Roommate wanted on a new townhouse in GVR Denver - Property Id: 108598

*2 rooms available for rent May 1st.
*1 room goes for $900 a month which includes all utilities and a garage spot for parking your car and a walk-in closet in your room.
*The other room is $850 a month which also includes all utilities and a street parking with a smaller closet in your room.
*No pets.
*No drug use including marijuana.
*No excessive drinking.
*Must have a full-time job and will be doing a background check/employment and credit check.
*Must sign 1 year lease.
* Prefer someone in my age range 27-34.
*First month rent due before move-in and security deposit of same amount.
*Must be a clean individual and keep personal items neat including your room.
*Will be sharing the full bathroom with the other roommate and expected to keep the bathroom in a clean and tidy manner at all times.
*The house will be furnished but your room's won't.
*Community has a spa and a swimming pool.
*Rooms are for one person (no couples)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108598
Property Id 108598

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4789183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16014 E 47th Pl have any available units?
16014 E 47th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 16014 E 47th Pl have?
Some of 16014 E 47th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16014 E 47th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16014 E 47th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16014 E 47th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 16014 E 47th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 16014 E 47th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16014 E 47th Pl offers parking.
Does 16014 E 47th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16014 E 47th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16014 E 47th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 16014 E 47th Pl has a pool.
Does 16014 E 47th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16014 E 47th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16014 E 47th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16014 E 47th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University