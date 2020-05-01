16014 E 47th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Available 05/01/19 Roommate wanted on a new townhouse in GVR Denver - Property Id: 108598



*2 rooms available for rent May 1st.

*1 room goes for $900 a month which includes all utilities and a garage spot for parking your car and a walk-in closet in your room.

*The other room is $850 a month which also includes all utilities and a street parking with a smaller closet in your room.

*No pets.

*No drug use including marijuana.

*No excessive drinking.

*Must have a full-time job and will be doing a background check/employment and credit check.

*Must sign 1 year lease.

* Prefer someone in my age range 27-34.

*First month rent due before move-in and security deposit of same amount.

*Must be a clean individual and keep personal items neat including your room.

*Will be sharing the full bathroom with the other roommate and expected to keep the bathroom in a clean and tidy manner at all times.

*The house will be furnished but your room's won't.

*Community has a spa and a swimming pool.

*Rooms are for one person (no couples)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108598

Property Id 108598



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4789183)