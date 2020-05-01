16014 E 47th Pl

Available 05/01/19 Roommate wanted on a new townhouse in GVR Denver - Property Id: 108598
*2 rooms available for rent May 1st. *1 room goes for $900 a month which includes all utilities and a garage spot for parking your car and a walk-in closet in your room. *The other room is $850 a month which also includes all utilities and a street parking with a smaller closet in your room. *No pets. *No drug use including marijuana. *No excessive drinking. *Must have a full-time job and will be doing a background check/employment and credit check. *Must sign 1 year lease. * Prefer someone in my age range 27-34. *First month rent due before move-in and security deposit of same amount. *Must be a clean individual and keep personal items neat including your room. *Will be sharing the full bathroom with the other roommate and expected to keep the bathroom in a clean and tidy manner at all times. *The house will be furnished but your room's won't. *Community has a spa and a swimming pool. *Rooms are for one person (no couples) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108598 Property Id 108598
(RLNE4789183)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
