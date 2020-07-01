All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 14 2019

1585 Kearney St

1585 Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Location

1585 Kearney Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1585 Kearney St Available 12/15/19 Beautifully Renovated South Park Hill Tudor - Enter this classic 1930s Tudor onto refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level with a large living space and dining room. This home features a chef's kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops that spill into the dining area. The cozy, naturally lit master bedroom, beautifully tiled full bathroom, and second bedroom round out the main floor. The lower level features a large family/entertainment room, the third bedroom, second full bathroom, and hidden laundry area with utility sink. Walk out to your backyard, a fenced-in private oasis with massive flagstone patio for entertaining, then head to the large, heated party/rec room or workout area. This home is located minutes from City Park, Anshutz medical campus, the Denver Zoo, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and is 2 blocks from historic 17th Ave Parkway.

(RLNE5285690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 Kearney St have any available units?
1585 Kearney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1585 Kearney St have?
Some of 1585 Kearney St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 Kearney St currently offering any rent specials?
1585 Kearney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 Kearney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1585 Kearney St is pet friendly.
Does 1585 Kearney St offer parking?
No, 1585 Kearney St does not offer parking.
Does 1585 Kearney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1585 Kearney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 Kearney St have a pool?
No, 1585 Kearney St does not have a pool.
Does 1585 Kearney St have accessible units?
No, 1585 Kearney St does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 Kearney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1585 Kearney St does not have units with dishwashers.

