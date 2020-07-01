Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1585 Kearney St Available 12/15/19 Beautifully Renovated South Park Hill Tudor - Enter this classic 1930s Tudor onto refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level with a large living space and dining room. This home features a chef's kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops that spill into the dining area. The cozy, naturally lit master bedroom, beautifully tiled full bathroom, and second bedroom round out the main floor. The lower level features a large family/entertainment room, the third bedroom, second full bathroom, and hidden laundry area with utility sink. Walk out to your backyard, a fenced-in private oasis with massive flagstone patio for entertaining, then head to the large, heated party/rec room or workout area. This home is located minutes from City Park, Anshutz medical campus, the Denver Zoo, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and is 2 blocks from historic 17th Ave Parkway.



