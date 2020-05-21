All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

1575 Tennyson St

1575 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3527a6033 ----
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Sloan\'s Lake Bungalow in the heart of Denver with great access to town! Well maintained and located on a quiet street, this property is a diamond in the rough. Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Finished Basement and Large over-sized Garage and Fenced yard.

Water, Trash and Recycling are included with rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Dog friendly, no cats please. See leasing manager for more details. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

A/C
Covered Patio
Large Garage
Renovated Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Tennyson St have any available units?
1575 Tennyson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 Tennyson St have?
Some of 1575 Tennyson St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Tennyson St currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Tennyson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Tennyson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1575 Tennyson St is pet friendly.
Does 1575 Tennyson St offer parking?
Yes, 1575 Tennyson St offers parking.
Does 1575 Tennyson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 Tennyson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Tennyson St have a pool?
No, 1575 Tennyson St does not have a pool.
Does 1575 Tennyson St have accessible units?
No, 1575 Tennyson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Tennyson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1575 Tennyson St does not have units with dishwashers.

