Denver, CO
1571 Humboldt St 406
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

1571 Humboldt St 406

1571 Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1571 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
new construction
Brand New Micro Units in Uptown & City Park - Property Id: 154040

BRAND NEW!! This newly constructed building is chock full of incredible amenities in Denver's Uptown neighborhood. Think: in-unit laundry, the latest appliance fixtures, and even a rooftop deck. With 1 beds and micro studio options, you're able to choose the amount of space that best-fits your lifestyle and needs. Not to mention, Uptown offers tons of great dining, entertainment, & nightlife options meaning you'll never run out of new foods to eat & new places to explore. One mile from Downtown and few blocks to City Park. ****NO PET BUILDING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154040p
Property Id 154040

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5141263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 Humboldt St 406 have any available units?
1571 Humboldt St 406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1571 Humboldt St 406 have?
Some of 1571 Humboldt St 406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 Humboldt St 406 currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Humboldt St 406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Humboldt St 406 pet-friendly?
No, 1571 Humboldt St 406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1571 Humboldt St 406 offer parking?
No, 1571 Humboldt St 406 does not offer parking.
Does 1571 Humboldt St 406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1571 Humboldt St 406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Humboldt St 406 have a pool?
No, 1571 Humboldt St 406 does not have a pool.
Does 1571 Humboldt St 406 have accessible units?
No, 1571 Humboldt St 406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Humboldt St 406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1571 Humboldt St 406 has units with dishwashers.
