Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:40 AM

1567 S Emerson St

1567 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1567 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

Location, Location, Location !! This Lovely Home is close to South Pearl St, I-25, Light Rail, Platt Park, Washington Park and DU ~ with Easy Access to Cherry Creek Shopping, Downtown and DTC.

This Nice Two-Story Home includes Wood Floors throughout, a Finished Basement, a Detached Garage, a Fenced Yard ~ the First Floor has a Large Living Room, a Dining Room, a Spacious Kitchen and a Half Bath ~ Upstairs are Three Bedrooms (but one is NON-conforming because NO Closet) plus a Full Bath ~ the Full Basement is Finished and has a 3/4 Bath ~ Exterior being Painted ~ One Well-behaved Adult Dog under 40 pounds allowed with Owner's Approval and extra fee/deposit.

REQUIREMENTS: 625+ credit score, 3 times rent in gross income, good rental references.

LOCATION: South Emerson St and Florida Ave (call for exact address)
AVAILABLE: Sept 1
RENT: $2350 per month
DEPOSIT: $2350
Lease TERM is 12 Months.

For a Showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 S Emerson St have any available units?
1567 S Emerson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1567 S Emerson St have?
Some of 1567 S Emerson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 S Emerson St currently offering any rent specials?
1567 S Emerson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 S Emerson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1567 S Emerson St is pet friendly.
Does 1567 S Emerson St offer parking?
Yes, 1567 S Emerson St offers parking.
Does 1567 S Emerson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1567 S Emerson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 S Emerson St have a pool?
No, 1567 S Emerson St does not have a pool.
Does 1567 S Emerson St have accessible units?
No, 1567 S Emerson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 S Emerson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1567 S Emerson St has units with dishwashers.
