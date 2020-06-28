1567 S Emerson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, Location, Location !! This Lovely Home is close to South Pearl St, I-25, Light Rail, Platt Park, Washington Park and DU ~ with Easy Access to Cherry Creek Shopping, Downtown and DTC.



This Nice Two-Story Home includes Wood Floors throughout, a Finished Basement, a Detached Garage, a Fenced Yard ~ the First Floor has a Large Living Room, a Dining Room, a Spacious Kitchen and a Half Bath ~ Upstairs are Three Bedrooms (but one is NON-conforming because NO Closet) plus a Full Bath ~ the Full Basement is Finished and has a 3/4 Bath ~ Exterior being Painted ~ One Well-behaved Adult Dog under 40 pounds allowed with Owner's Approval and extra fee/deposit.



REQUIREMENTS: 625+ credit score, 3 times rent in gross income, good rental references.



LOCATION: South Emerson St and Florida Ave (call for exact address)

AVAILABLE: Sept 1

RENT: $2350 per month

DEPOSIT: $2350

Lease TERM is 12 Months.



For a Showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378