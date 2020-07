Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool internet access media room

Cute home minutes to downtown and Levitt Amphitheater. Hardwood floors throughout , New bathtub and tile surround, new washer and dryer, new paint throughout, covered parking, great central location. Walking jogging path 100 yards from home, lots of charm and very bright. Easy access to Santa Fe and I-25. 1 dog okay, Call Dave at 303-595-0505