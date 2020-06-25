All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

1551 Utica St

1551 Utica Street · No Longer Available
Location

1551 Utica Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1551 Utica St Available 05/13/19 - This is one hot property in the trendy Sloans Lake area. This super-cute, updated 1940s home features architectural niches and arches. It has been freshly painted in current warm & neutral tones and has gleaming hardwood floors. Plenty of windows make this home light and bright.

This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 1 baths. There are 2 bedrooms on the upper level, and 2 more in the fully finished basement. There are nice living rooms on each level and the basement living area features a bar.

The kitchen is nicely tiled and has stainless appliances, including a gas stove. The chef can also grow kitchen herbs and veggies in the raised garden bed in the back yard. Keeping it watered is a snap, thanks to the drip irrigation system.

The large back yard is perfect for entertaining, and youll be close to bus lines, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

(RLNE2224559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Utica St have any available units?
1551 Utica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 Utica St have?
Some of 1551 Utica St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Utica St currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Utica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Utica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 Utica St is pet friendly.
Does 1551 Utica St offer parking?
No, 1551 Utica St does not offer parking.
Does 1551 Utica St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 Utica St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Utica St have a pool?
No, 1551 Utica St does not have a pool.
Does 1551 Utica St have accessible units?
No, 1551 Utica St does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Utica St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 Utica St does not have units with dishwashers.
