1551 Utica St Available 05/13/19 - This is one hot property in the trendy Sloans Lake area. This super-cute, updated 1940s home features architectural niches and arches. It has been freshly painted in current warm & neutral tones and has gleaming hardwood floors. Plenty of windows make this home light and bright.



This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 1 baths. There are 2 bedrooms on the upper level, and 2 more in the fully finished basement. There are nice living rooms on each level and the basement living area features a bar.



The kitchen is nicely tiled and has stainless appliances, including a gas stove. The chef can also grow kitchen herbs and veggies in the raised garden bed in the back yard. Keeping it watered is a snap, thanks to the drip irrigation system.



The large back yard is perfect for entertaining, and youll be close to bus lines, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



