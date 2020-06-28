All apartments in Denver
1547 Raleigh St 204
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1547 Raleigh St 204

1547 South Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Mar Lee
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1547 South Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Unit 204 Available 06/02/20 One Bedroom w/ Waterfront Lifestyle: Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 237414

A1: One of nine one bedroom floor plans inside this gorgeous mid-ride near Sloan's Lake. Washer / Dryer In-unit, partially carpeted with plank flooring throughout. Four units ready for June.

Beautifully Crafted: Spacious living areas and oversized windows create a stunning backdrop. These open designs feature hardwood-style flooring and vaulted ceilings. Our modern features include sleek stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, excellent balconies, garden-style tubs, and large, walk-in closets.

Amenities:
Walking Distance to Sloan's Lake
On-Site Bike, Kayak & Paddleboard Rentals
Swimming Pool & Spa/Hot Tub, Fitness Center
Business Center + Rentable Clubhouse
Garage Parking Available w/ Gated Entrance
Onsite Dog Park and Recycling Center
Rooftop Deck w/ BBQ Area + Outdoor Theater
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237414
Property Id 237414

(RLNE5746256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 Raleigh St 204 have any available units?
1547 Raleigh St 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 Raleigh St 204 have?
Some of 1547 Raleigh St 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 Raleigh St 204 currently offering any rent specials?
1547 Raleigh St 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 Raleigh St 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 Raleigh St 204 is pet friendly.
Does 1547 Raleigh St 204 offer parking?
Yes, 1547 Raleigh St 204 offers parking.
Does 1547 Raleigh St 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1547 Raleigh St 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 Raleigh St 204 have a pool?
Yes, 1547 Raleigh St 204 has a pool.
Does 1547 Raleigh St 204 have accessible units?
No, 1547 Raleigh St 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 Raleigh St 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1547 Raleigh St 204 has units with dishwashers.

