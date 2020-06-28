1547 Raleigh St 204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Unit 204 Available 06/02/20 One Bedroom w/ Waterfront Lifestyle: Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 237414



A1: One of nine one bedroom floor plans inside this gorgeous mid-ride near Sloan's Lake. Washer / Dryer In-unit, partially carpeted with plank flooring throughout. Four units ready for June.



Beautifully Crafted: Spacious living areas and oversized windows create a stunning backdrop. These open designs feature hardwood-style flooring and vaulted ceilings. Our modern features include sleek stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, excellent balconies, garden-style tubs, and large, walk-in closets.



Amenities:

Walking Distance to Sloan's Lake

On-Site Bike, Kayak & Paddleboard Rentals

Swimming Pool & Spa/Hot Tub, Fitness Center

Business Center + Rentable Clubhouse

Garage Parking Available w/ Gated Entrance

Onsite Dog Park and Recycling Center

Rooftop Deck w/ BBQ Area + Outdoor Theater

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237414

Property Id 237414



(RLNE5746256)