1547 Raleigh St 204

Unit 204 Available 06/02/20 One Bedroom w/ Waterfront Lifestyle: Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 237414
A1: One of nine one bedroom floor plans inside this gorgeous mid-ride near Sloan's Lake. Washer / Dryer In-unit, partially carpeted with plank flooring throughout. Four units ready for June.
Beautifully Crafted: Spacious living areas and oversized windows create a stunning backdrop. These open designs feature hardwood-style flooring and vaulted ceilings. Our modern features include sleek stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, excellent balconies, garden-style tubs, and large, walk-in closets.
Amenities:
Walking Distance to Sloan's Lake
On-Site Bike, Kayak & Paddleboard Rentals
Swimming Pool & Spa/Hot Tub, Fitness Center
Business Center + Rentable Clubhouse
Garage Parking Available w/ Gated Entrance
Onsite Dog Park and Recycling Center
Rooftop Deck w/ BBQ Area + Outdoor Theater
