Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1531 Washington St

1531 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1531 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/baedd0b0a8 ---- Hardwood flooring Vintage finishes Claw-foot bathtub 5 Minutes on bicycle to downtown Walk-in closet Laundry on site Pet friendly Secure entry 95 Walk Score $45 Application fee $70 Flat monthly utility fee $700 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs and under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/monthly pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images shown are of a similar unit - exact colors, appliance brands, & layout are subject to change - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Washington St have any available units?
1531 Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Washington St have?
Some of 1531 Washington St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 1531 Washington St offer parking?
No, 1531 Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 1531 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Washington St have a pool?
No, 1531 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 1531 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
