1531 Washington St

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/baedd0b0a8 ---- Hardwood flooring Vintage finishes Claw-foot bathtub 5 Minutes on bicycle to downtown Walk-in closet Laundry on site Pet friendly Secure entry 95 Walk Score $45 Application fee $70 Flat monthly utility fee $700 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs and under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/monthly pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images shown are of a similar unit - exact colors, appliance brands, & layout are subject to change - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300