1530 Utica Street #L

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Highlands Updated Apartment 2 bed 1 bath**

-2 Block from Sloans Lake!

-1 Block to Tennyson

-2 bedrooms

-1 bathroom

-Updated



This great apartment is in a terrific location for walking to EVERYTHING- Sloans Lake, shopping, dining, groceries, entertainment. Just 1 block off Tennyson. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom was just updated with new paint, flooring, appliances, cabinets, counter tops and tile. A must see if you want to be in the Highlands.



Lease Terms



Email today for showings!

$100 admin fee due upon lease signing

$48.50 application fee, per applicant

Security deposit = one month's rent

Water is a hard cost of $25 to be paid with rent monthly

Excel (electricity/gas) is a hard cost to be paid with rent monthly

Office hours by appointment only