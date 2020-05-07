1530 Utica Street #L

Amenities
**Highlands Updated Apartment 2 bed 1 bath**
-2 Block from Sloans Lake!
-1 Block to Tennyson
-2 bedrooms
-1 bathroom
-Updated
This great apartment is in a terrific location for walking to EVERYTHING- Sloans Lake, shopping, dining, groceries, entertainment. Just 1 block off Tennyson. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom was just updated with new paint, flooring, appliances, cabinets, counter tops and tile. A must see if you want to be in the Highlands.
Lease Terms
Email today for showings!
$100 admin fee due upon lease signing
$48.50 application fee, per applicant
Security deposit = one month's rent
Water is a hard cost of $25 to be paid with rent monthly
Excel (electricity/gas) is a hard cost to be paid with rent monthly
Office hours by appointment only