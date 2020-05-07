All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

1530 Utica Street #L

1530 Utica Street · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Utica Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Highlands Updated Apartment 2 bed 1 bath**
-2 Block from Sloans Lake!
-1 Block to Tennyson
-2 bedrooms
-1 bathroom
-Updated

This great apartment is in a terrific location for walking to EVERYTHING- Sloans Lake, shopping, dining, groceries, entertainment. Just 1 block off Tennyson. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom was just updated with new paint, flooring, appliances, cabinets, counter tops and tile. A must see if you want to be in the Highlands.

Lease Terms

Email today for showings!
$100 admin fee due upon lease signing
$48.50 application fee, per applicant
Security deposit = one month's rent
Water is a hard cost of $25 to be paid with rent monthly
Excel (electricity/gas) is a hard cost to be paid with rent monthly
Office hours by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Utica Street #L have any available units?
1530 Utica Street #L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Utica Street #L have?
Some of 1530 Utica Street #L's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Utica Street #L currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Utica Street #L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Utica Street #L pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Utica Street #L is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Utica Street #L offer parking?
No, 1530 Utica Street #L does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Utica Street #L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Utica Street #L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Utica Street #L have a pool?
No, 1530 Utica Street #L does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Utica Street #L have accessible units?
No, 1530 Utica Street #L does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Utica Street #L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 Utica Street #L has units with dishwashers.

