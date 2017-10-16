Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom only 2 blocks to Sloans Lake!!! Walking distance to bars and restaurants. Updated bathrooms, kitchen and appliances. Beautiful French doors lead to the barbecue area and fenced back yard making a complete haven for watching football and playing cornhole. Plenty of storage for stand up paddle boards and kayaks. Washer and Dryer are included if needed as well as an installed security system.



Only 3 blocks from the new Westbound Light Rail. Amazing location!



Dogs and Cats allowed.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1522-vrain-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.