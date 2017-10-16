All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

1522 Vrain St.

1522 North Vrain Street · No Longer Available
Location

1522 North Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom only 2 blocks to Sloans Lake!!! Walking distance to bars and restaurants. Updated bathrooms, kitchen and appliances. Beautiful French doors lead to the barbecue area and fenced back yard making a complete haven for watching football and playing cornhole. Plenty of storage for stand up paddle boards and kayaks. Washer and Dryer are included if needed as well as an installed security system.

Only 3 blocks from the new Westbound Light Rail. Amazing location!

Dogs and Cats allowed.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1522-vrain-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Vrain St. have any available units?
1522 Vrain St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Vrain St. have?
Some of 1522 Vrain St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Vrain St. currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Vrain St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Vrain St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 Vrain St. is pet friendly.
Does 1522 Vrain St. offer parking?
No, 1522 Vrain St. does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Vrain St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 Vrain St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Vrain St. have a pool?
No, 1522 Vrain St. does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Vrain St. have accessible units?
No, 1522 Vrain St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Vrain St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Vrain St. does not have units with dishwashers.
