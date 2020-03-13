1521 Humboldt St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79c4e1b087 ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CAPITOL HILL - HARDWOOD FLOORS -free WIFI! - WALKING DISTANCE TO CHEESMAN PARK! Contact us: Rio-Real Estate Leasing I Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease $1350 Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $600 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * **Square footage is approximate If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call (303)733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1521 Humboldt). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! CALL US TODAY FOR SHOW TIME SCHEDULES! WE'D BE GLAD TO SHOW YOU THIS APARTMENT! CONTACT US: Leasing I Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com 303-733-0487 SHOWMOJO LINK ________________________________________ See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: http://schedule-a-tour.com/lc/226b02b0af This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.* ________________________________________