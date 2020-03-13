All apartments in Denver
1521 Humboldt St
1521 Humboldt St

1521 North Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1521 North Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79c4e1b087 ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CAPITOL HILL - HARDWOOD FLOORS -free WIFI! - WALKING DISTANCE TO CHEESMAN PARK! Contact us: Rio-Real Estate Leasing I Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease $1350 Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $600 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * **Square footage is approximate If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call (303)733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1521 Humboldt). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! CALL US TODAY FOR SHOW TIME SCHEDULES! WE'D BE GLAD TO SHOW YOU THIS APARTMENT! CONTACT US: Leasing I Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com 303-733-0487 SHOWMOJO LINK ________________________________________ See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: http://schedule-a-tour.com/lc/226b02b0af This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.* ________________________________________

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Humboldt St have any available units?
1521 Humboldt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Humboldt St have?
Some of 1521 Humboldt St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Humboldt St currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Humboldt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Humboldt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Humboldt St is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Humboldt St offer parking?
No, 1521 Humboldt St does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Humboldt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Humboldt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Humboldt St have a pool?
No, 1521 Humboldt St does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Humboldt St have accessible units?
No, 1521 Humboldt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Humboldt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Humboldt St does not have units with dishwashers.

