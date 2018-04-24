1506 E. 8th Avenue

Amenities

The Bentley is a beautiful example of classic architecture in an historic neighborhood. From the exterior ornamental brickwork, to the interior arched doorways, crown moulding, and French windows, The Bentley exudes stateliness, and is just steps away from Cheesman Park in a gorgeous residential neighborhood. The spacious apartment homes feature a formal dining room and large kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Wireless internet access and reserved parking are available. In the middle of Central Denver lies Cheesman Park, a neighborhood and a park, the latter of which is a great for people- and dog-watching. Grand turn-of-the century homes line many of the streets. Nearby you'll find Lik's Ice Cream, a landmark in its own right on a hot summer night.