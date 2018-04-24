All apartments in Denver
1506 E. 8th Avenue

1506 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1506 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Amenities

dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4678ffd018 ---- The Bentley is a beautiful example of classic architecture in an historic neighborhood. From the exterior ornamental brickwork, to the interior arched doorways, crown moulding, and French windows, The Bentley exudes stateliness, and is just steps away from Cheesman Park in a gorgeous residential neighborhood. The spacious apartment homes feature a formal dining room and large kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Wireless internet access and reserved parking are available. In the middle of Central Denver lies Cheesman Park, a neighborhood and a park, the latter of which is a great for people- and dog-watching. Grand turn-of-the century homes line many of the streets. Nearby you\'ll find Lik\'s Ice Cream, a landmark in its own right on a hot summer night. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Contemporary Wall Colors Garage Near Bus Lines Near Cheesman Park Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 E. 8th Avenue have any available units?
1506 E. 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 E. 8th Avenue have?
Some of 1506 E. 8th Avenue's amenities include dogs allowed, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 E. 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E. 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 E. 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 E. 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1506 E. 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1506 E. 8th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1506 E. 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 E. 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 E. 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1506 E. 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1506 E. 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1506 E. 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 E. 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 E. 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
