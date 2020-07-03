150 S. Washington St.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0fa0b70b6 ---- 150 S Washington offers 13 apartments, with a mix of studios and 1 bedrooms. Many of these apartments have been updated with new paint and designer floors. Amenities include in-wall air conditioners, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hr emergency maintenance. Garage and off-street parking are available for a monthly fee, and 2 pets are allowed, with no weight limits. Located in West Wash Park, 150 S Washington is close to coffee shops, restaurants, and Washington Park. The West Wash Park neighborhood is another great Denver location full of historic homes, quiet streets, but with the proximity to the bustling South Broadway corridor. Rise and Shine and Carmine's on Penn are favorites, and just a few blocks away is the Mayan Theater, Sputnik and Hi-Dive, and Sweet Action Ice Cream.