Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

15 Perry Street

15 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

15 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 BR only 10 min from Downtown! - Property Id: 173728

This charming 3-bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home makes for a super rental for roommates or a small family with hardwood floors in the living room and an open floor plan. The remodeled kitchen features a gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and slate tiles on the floor and countertops. Both bathrooms are also recently updated, including one with under-floor electric heat for winter comfort. A gas-fired forced air furnace keeps the house cozy, and ceiling fans provide year-round comfort. Owners intend to install air conditioning or a swamp cooler before summer 2020.

The large lot includes a wood deck for outdoor dining and views of the mountains. The property is conveniently located in the Barnum neighborhood, an 11-minute drive from LoDo and a 16 minute drive from the Tech Center. It is a 3-minute walk to RTD and you'll be downtown in 20 minutes. There is off-street parking for 3 cars, and a carport for protection from the snow. A 2-car garage may be rented for an additional charge.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Perry Street have any available units?
15 Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Perry Street have?
Some of 15 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 Perry Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Perry Street offers parking.
Does 15 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 15 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Perry Street has units with dishwashers.

