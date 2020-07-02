15 Perry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled 3 BR only 10 min from Downtown! - Property Id: 173728



This charming 3-bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home makes for a super rental for roommates or a small family with hardwood floors in the living room and an open floor plan. The remodeled kitchen features a gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and slate tiles on the floor and countertops. Both bathrooms are also recently updated, including one with under-floor electric heat for winter comfort. A gas-fired forced air furnace keeps the house cozy, and ceiling fans provide year-round comfort. Owners intend to install air conditioning or a swamp cooler before summer 2020.



The large lot includes a wood deck for outdoor dining and views of the mountains. The property is conveniently located in the Barnum neighborhood, an 11-minute drive from LoDo and a 16 minute drive from the Tech Center. It is a 3-minute walk to RTD and you'll be downtown in 20 minutes. There is off-street parking for 3 cars, and a carport for protection from the snow. A 2-car garage may be rented for an additional charge.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173728p

Property Id 173728



(RLNE5287581)