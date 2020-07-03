All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1465 Jasmine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1465 Jasmine Street
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

1465 Jasmine Street

1465 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1465 Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0818561089 ---- Jasmine Apartments are a small group of apartment homes, with large open floor plans, hardwood floors, updated kitchens, tons of closet space and feature an in-unit washer and dryer. The complex offers recycling and large landscaped lawns. Limited covered parking is available at an additional charge. Mayfair is a cozy neighborhood just 5 miles east of downtown Denver. Local businesses pepper the neighborhood, including Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 4Gs Mexican Family Restaurant, City Floral Garden Center, Solera Restaurant, and Marczyk Fine Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Jasmine Street have any available units?
1465 Jasmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 Jasmine Street have?
Some of 1465 Jasmine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Jasmine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Jasmine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1465 Jasmine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1465 Jasmine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Jasmine Street offers parking.
Does 1465 Jasmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1465 Jasmine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Jasmine Street have a pool?
No, 1465 Jasmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Jasmine Street have accessible units?
No, 1465 Jasmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Jasmine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Jasmine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University