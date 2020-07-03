Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss this amazingly updated 5 bedroom house in Denver. New flooring, paint, outlets, fixtures - it's tastefully done. HUGE entertaining area encompassing the kitchen, dining and living rooms. Granite counter and breakfast bar adorn this modern kitchen. Relax with a cup of coffee in your heated patio or the large porch out front. Two bedrooms + full bath upstairs, 2 bedrooms + bath on the main floor, + 1 non-conforming bedroom + family room & laundry (washer/dryer are included) in the basement! Beautifully landscaped yard with fresh flowers and a large sitting area out front along with a long driveway + street parking. (garage not included) Close to restaurants, shopping and all that Denver has to offer. Small pets considered with a refundable deposit (no pet rent) Credit scores above 575, income 3 times rent. First months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent, $150.00 admin fee and $7/month processing and reporting fee required for move in. Please visit https://showmojo.com/l/4a65f94080/1456-roslyn-st-denver-co-80220 to schedule a showing.