1452 Detroit Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient 1BD*, 1BA Congress Park Duplex with Bonus Office/Den, Near Shopping and Dining, Parks, and Downtown - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,390

BEDROOMS: 1* (plus a bonus room that acts best as an office/guest room)

BATHROOMS: 1 (full)

PARKING: off-street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Small pets are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $20 water/sewer fee paid with rent.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4518948)