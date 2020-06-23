All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1452 Detroit Street

1452 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1452 North Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient 1BD*, 1BA Congress Park Duplex with Bonus Office/Den, Near Shopping and Dining, Parks, and Downtown - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,390
BEDROOMS: 1* (plus a bonus room that acts best as an office/guest room)
BATHROOMS: 1 (full)
PARKING: off-street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Small pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $20 water/sewer fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4518948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 Detroit Street have any available units?
1452 Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1452 Detroit Street have?
Some of 1452 Detroit Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1452 Detroit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 Detroit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1452 Detroit Street is pet friendly.
Does 1452 Detroit Street offer parking?
Yes, 1452 Detroit Street does offer parking.
Does 1452 Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1452 Detroit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 1452 Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1452 Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 1452 Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1452 Detroit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
