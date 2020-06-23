1452 Detroit Street

Amenities
Convenient 1BD*, 1BA Congress Park Duplex with Bonus Office/Den, Near Shopping and Dining, Parks, and Downtown - THE BASICS
RENT: $1,390
BEDROOMS: 1* (plus a bonus room that acts best as an office/guest room)
BATHROOMS: 1 (full)
PARKING: off-street parking
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Small pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $20 water/sewer fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE4518948)