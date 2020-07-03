1451 Detroit St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0336dcd0d9 ----

1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment Near City Park!



- Matching black appliances

- Designer plank flooring

- Air conditioning unit

- Denver City Park minutes away by foot

- Secured bike parking on site

- Wall-to-wall bedroom closet with mirrored glass doors

- Beautiful dark-wood kitchen cabinetry

- Walking distance to over 50 area restaurants, pubs, salons, coffee shops, book stores, theaters, and more!

- Sprouts farmers market located near by



$45 App fee

$600 Security deposit

$50 Flat monthly utility fee

$50/mo for optional reserved parking space (if available)

Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Walk to:

Sprouts Farmers Market | City Park Farmer's Market | Tattered Cover Book Store | The Uber Sausage | Pizza Express | Pepper Asian Bistro | Pete's Gyros | Saucy Bombay | Chocolate Lab | Pete's Greek Town Cafe | The Ethiopian | Bar Max | Rock Bar | Gourmet Spoon | Southside Bar | Annie's Cafe | File and Style | Bad Kitty Salon | Trattoria Stella | Hollywood Nails | Atomic Provisions | Denver Biscuit Company | Fat Sully's Pizza | BC Barber | Bluebird Theater | SpiritWays | To the Wind Bistro | Mile High Sliders | Goosetown Tavern | Mezcal | Babooshka | Tommy's Thai | PS Lounge | Enzo's Pizza | Bastien's | Heidi's Brooklyn Deli | Steve's Snappin' Dogs | Milkroll Creamery | Cerebral Brewery | Humble Pie Store | Lost Lake Lounge | Chick-fil-A | Good Time Burgers | Omonia Bakery | The Goods | Twist and Shout Records | Henderson's Lounge | Sie Film Center | Fresh and Flea Market | Bar Max | Jimmy John's | Onikawa's Japanese Restaurants | Tacos Tequila Whiskey | Three Lion's Wind | Brik on York | Noodles and Company | Grand China | Manton Massage Clinic | Massage Therapy Institute of Colorado | Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen | Lion's Lair | Denver Museum of Nature and Science | Denver Zoo | SAME Cafe | Mulberries Cake Shop | Illegal Pete's | Pete Cafe | Pete's Satire Lounge | Squire Lounge | Izu Sushi | Cheesman Park



Thanks for viewing!



Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300